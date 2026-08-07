'It's entirely his personal decision' - Argentina boss Claudio Tapia issues Lionel Messi update regarding 2028 Copa America future

The Argentine Football Association is prepared to grant Messi all the time he needs to decide on his international future following the conclusion of the 2026 World Cup, where Argentina reached the final before suffering a narrow 1-0 extra-time defeat to Spain courtesy of a Ferran Torres strike. After leading his nation through another grueling tournament cycle, the 39-year-old forward has yet to confirm whether he intends to feature at the next edition of the Copa America.

Speaking to TyC Sports about the possibility of the veteran playmaker featuring in the 2028 tournament, Tapia emphasized that the choice rests solely with the player. 'It is entirely his own personal decision,' Tapia said when asked if Messi will play at the 2028 Copa América.