Lexi Potter: Chelsea & England's Keira Walsh-inspired teenager showcasing Georgia Stanway-like traits

"It's probably two, maybe three years now we've worked really hard on how we're going to develop our homegrown quota and developing players knowing that they can't go [straight] from the academy to senior football, at least with us. Whether it's contracting loans or signing different international talent, like Maika Hamano, that we can get in and cultivate in our way, I think we will start to really reap the rewards of that in the next 12 months," she explained, speaking to reporters in February 2024, midway through a season in which Aggie Beever-Jones' emergence as a key first-team player gave fans plenty to be excited about with regards to homegrown talent.

"Aggie is certainly an example of that work, but she won't be alone," Hayes added. "There will be more to come, I'm certain of it. I'm excited about a lot of those young players. I'm excited about Lexi Potter. I think she's going to be a top young player. [I'm excited about] Lola Brown. There's some really, really good young players in the pipeline for Chelsea and I'm sure when I come back here in five years as a fan, I might be watching some of them at the senior level."

Back then, Potter was enjoying the first loan spell of her career, in the second-tier with Crystal Palace. As the London club won promotion to the top-flight, she'd be a key player, a status she held again when returning to the Eagles for their first season in the Women's Super League a year later. Now, though, the 19-year-old is a first-team player at Chelsea and, on Wednesday, she marked her first league start for the club with her first WSL goal, one which proved to be the match-winner in a vital victory over Brighton.

Given the track record Chelsea boss Sonia Bompastor, Hayes' successor, has in trusting young players, plus the promise Potter has shown in her opportunities so far this season, it looks like Hayes was right - she may well be watching the talented young midfielder next time she returns to west London to catch her former club in action.