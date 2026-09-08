ZUMA Press Wire
Levante striker Roger Brugue confident of stopping Barcelona's perfect La Liga start
Captain dismisses underdog tag
Levante skipper Brugue believes his side can halt Barcelona's momentum when the Liga pacesetters visit Valencia this weekend. Luis Castro's men welcome the Catalan giants to Estadio Ciudad de Valencia on Sunday, September 13, for matchday five. With a formidable home record behind them, the forward insists the hosts have the foundation needed to cause an upset.
- SOPA Images
Brugue backs home form
While acknowledging that the visitors arrive in flawless domestic form, Brugue believes his side's home advantage will enable them to mount a fierce challenge. Speaking to the club's official media channels, the Levante skipper stressed their resolute mindset: "Barca is a great rival and they're coming into this game in good form, but we also know we're strong at home. We've won six straight at home and we're going there without fear, without any inferiority complex."
Granotas rely on fortress
The captain added that tactical discipline and thorough preparation will be crucial in their bid to disrupt the league leaders' momentum. Continuing his interview with club media, Brugue remarked: "We're going to work, make a good game plan and why not?"
That optimism is underpinned by an unbeaten league run at home stretching back to February 2026. Across their last nine La Liga fixtures on home soil, Castro's side have secured eight victories, including a dominant 5-2 triumph over Real Betis in their 2026-27 home opener before holding Malaga to a goalless draw last time out.
- AOP.Press
Demanding schedule tests giants
Hansi Flick's Barcelona have made an explosive start to the 2026-27 campaign, winning all four of their opening league fixtures while scoring 17 goals and conceding just twice. Before travelling to face Levante, the Blaugrana must navigate their Champions League league-phase opener at home to Feyenoord on Wednesday. The visitors' congested schedule could hand the home side an ideal opening to claim a major upset.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting