End of an era! Leicester City put up for sale by King Power for £200m+ following disastrous fall to League One

According to BBC Sport, the Thai-based King Power group, led by chairman Aiyawatt 'Top' Srivaddhanaprabha, has instructed leading US investment bank Citigroup to handle the sale of the club. An eight-page sales brochure titled 'Project Lineup' is currently being circulated to potential investors, detailing a package that includes the men's first team, the women's team, the 32,000-seat King Power Stadium, and the state-of-the-art Seagrave training facility.

While the brochure highlights the club's physical assets - valued at more than £200 million, including a £121 million price tag on the training ground opened in 2020 - it remains vague on a specific valuation for the playing squads. Instead, Citigroup describes the sale as 'a rare opportunity to acquire a club with an excellent track record of winning promotions to higher divisions.'