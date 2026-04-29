Leah Williamson is staying! Lionesses captain set to renew expiring Arsenal contract and extend 20-year stay with the Gunners

Arsenal fans will be glad to see the club making significant in-roads on the long list of out-of-contract players, with the renewals of Little, Blackstenius and Catley all coming in the last month or so, and this news of Williamson's following arriving hot on the heels of that business.

There are still some situations that remain unresolved, though. It was announced last week that goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger, who has missed most of this season with an ACL injury, will be leaving when her contract expires in the summer, but there is still no official news on Katie McCabe, Beth Mead, Victoria Pelova, Caitlin Foord or Laia Codina, all of whom are also set to become free agents in a few weeks' time.

Widespread reports have indicated for several weeks that McCabe will be leaving, despite her being a very important player both this season and for most of her decade in north London. The most recent story on her future came from the Athletic on Monday, which suggested that both she and Mead could be heading to Manchester City, the Women's Super League leaders.

Off the back of that, Arseblog reported that the Gunners would not like to lose both Mead and Foord in the same summer, such is the impact it would have on the team's wide options, though there is no news on a new contract for Foord as of yet. Pelova and Codina, meanwhile, have struggled for regular minutes this season and it would not be a surprise to see them move on for greater game time.