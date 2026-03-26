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Kim Little stays! Arsenal captain signs new one-year deal as Gunners start to make decisions on more than 10 out-of-contract first-team stars
Official: Kim Little extends Arsenal stay
While this news won't come as a huge surprise to many, it'll still be celebrated massively by Arsenal fans. Little will celebrate her 36th birthday this summer but she remains one of the Gunners' most consistent performers and is an integral part of Renee Slegers' team.
The former Scotland international has been associated with Arsenal for 16 of the last 19 years, having signed for the club in 2008 and enjoyed two separate and successful spells in north London, either side of a very fruitful three-year period in the United States with the Seattle Reign. In that time, Little has won every trophy possible with the Gunners, a set she completed with her role in last year's Champions League triumph.
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Little first, more to follow? Williamson & the names likely to stay at Arsenal
Arsenal fans will hope this news sparks a spell of decision-making from the powers that be, as there are a whole host of first-team players out of contract at the club this summer. One of the most notable is Leah Williamson, who, like Little, would be expected to stay. The England captain is a lifelong Gooner who came through the academy and has never represented another club. She has had her injury woes this season, and is currently sidelined again, but remains a key player who is integral to the way Arsenal play. Indeed, the Athletic reported in January that talks with Williamson were 'progressing well'.
Stina Blackstenius is another many would be shocked to see leave. The striker has a knack for scoring in big games, a trend she continued with her header in the 3-1 win over Chelsea on Tuesday night, in the first leg of their all-English Champions League quarter-final clash. In previous years, Blackstenius' game time has been limited as she has been competing with Alessia Russo for the same centre forward spot, making an eventual exit, for more minutes, seem more plausible at some point. But Slegers has regularly got both players on the pitch at the same time this season, meaning a renewal would make sense for both parties.
Meanwhile, the length of Emily Fox's contract is unclear. Some reports have suggested the United States full-back has a deal that expires in 2026, whereas others have her down as being tied to the club until 2027. If indeed she is only under contract until this summer, that is another deal that would be a major priority. Either way, BBC Sport's Emma Sanders disclosed in January that discussions between Fox and Arsenal had been 'positive'.
Which players could leave Arsenal on a free transfer this summer?
As for the other names out of contract, it's unclear where their futures lie. After the Guardian reported as much, Katie McCabe has seemingly confirmed that she will be leaving at the end of the season. "There's been interest," she said of her situation earlier this month. "I’m going to see out the next few months and then go from there."
Laia Codina, Victoria Pelova, Manuela Zinsberger, Beth Mead, Caitlin Foord and Steph Catley are the other players who are into the final few months of their contracts. Codina and Pelova have played sparingly, although the former has been more involved since Williamson's injury, while Zinsberger is currently rehabbing an ACL injury she sustained in October.
Mead, Foord and Catley have been key players but they are three of the Gunners' four oldest first-team members and it is clear that the club is trying to decrease the average age of the squad, which is the oldest in England's Women's Super League. There is a balance to be struck with that, though, and Little's renewal shows Arsenal are mindful of it and that it isn't the only factor in consideration.
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Stanway, Batlle & Arsenal's big summer transfer window
It's going to be an interesting summer of arrivals as well as outgoings for the Gunners. Arsenal are on the verge of agreeing deals for Bayern Munich midfielder Georgia Stanway and Barcelona full-back Ona Batlle, two hugely exciting moves for two players who are among the best in the world in their respective positions. Both are free agents this summer.
If many of these out-of-contract names then depart, more incomings will be necessary in order to give Slegers a squad that can compete on four fronts again, with the Gunners desperate to end their seven-year wait for another WSL title.