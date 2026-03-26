Kim Little stays! Arsenal captain signs new one-year deal as Gunners start to make decisions on more than 10 out-of-contract first-team stars

Arsenal fans will hope this news sparks a spell of decision-making from the powers that be, as there are a whole host of first-team players out of contract at the club this summer. One of the most notable is Leah Williamson, who, like Little, would be expected to stay. The England captain is a lifelong Gooner who came through the academy and has never represented another club. She has had her injury woes this season, and is currently sidelined again, but remains a key player who is integral to the way Arsenal play. Indeed, the Athletic reported in January that talks with Williamson were 'progressing well'.

Stina Blackstenius is another many would be shocked to see leave. The striker has a knack for scoring in big games, a trend she continued with her header in the 3-1 win over Chelsea on Tuesday night, in the first leg of their all-English Champions League quarter-final clash. In previous years, Blackstenius' game time has been limited as she has been competing with Alessia Russo for the same centre forward spot, making an eventual exit, for more minutes, seem more plausible at some point. But Slegers has regularly got both players on the pitch at the same time this season, meaning a renewal would make sense for both parties.

Meanwhile, the length of Emily Fox's contract is unclear. Some reports have suggested the United States full-back has a deal that expires in 2026, whereas others have her down as being tied to the club until 2027. If indeed she is only under contract until this summer, that is another deal that would be a major priority. Either way, BBC Sport's Emma Sanders disclosed in January that discussions between Fox and Arsenal had been 'positive'.