Lamine Yamal's home targeted in attempted break-in after Spain progress to World Cup final

The attempted break-in occurred at Yamal’s residence in Esplugues de Llobregat, Barcelona, shortly after Spain’s victory over France in Texas. Despite the player being thousands of miles away competing for the ultimate prize in football, his private security team remained on high alert and managed to prevent any loss of property.

According to Euro News, the security spotted two hooded individuals on CCTV as they attempted to scale the perimeter wall of the mansion. The quick reaction of the guards startled the burglars, who fled the scene before they could gain entry to the house or make off with any valuables.



