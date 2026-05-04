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Kylian Mbappe's Sardinia trip with actress girlfriend Ester Exposito addressed by Real Madrid boss Alvaro Arbeloa
Madrid need the striker in a crucial match
The controversy arises during a difficult period for the French international, who sustained an injury during a recent 1-1 draw against Real Betis. After requesting a substitution at the Benito Villamarin, formal tests confirmed a lesion in the semitendinosus muscle of his left leg, leaving his availability for the season's run-in in doubt. Madrid are desperate to have their star man available for next weekend's Clasico clash with Barcelona, where they must win to prevent their arch-rivals from clinching the La Liga title.
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Mbappe's holiday freedom defended
Following Madrid's 2-0 victory over Espanyol at the RCDE Stadium on Sunday without Mbappe, Arbeloa was asked to clarify the club's stance on the striker's recent vacation. Despite being on the injury list, the forward spent time in Sardinia with girlfriend Exposito, a move that raised some eyebrows. Arbeloa, however, was firm in his support of the player's right to personal time.
"All planning regarding injured players is always overseen by Real Madrid's medical staff, who determine when they need to go to Valdebebas and when they don't. In his free time, Mbappe can do whatever he sees fit, like any other player," Arbeloa told reporters.
Vinicius Junior takes the lead
While Mbappe continues his recovery, Vinicius Junior has stepped up as the protagonist for Los Blancos. The Brazilian winger's double against Espanyol secured the three points, prompting heavy praise from his manager. Arbeloa highlighted the attacker's growing influence on the squad as they prepare for the season's home stretch.
"He was incredible, once again. He was a constant threat and a real danger," Arbeloa stated during his post-match analysis. He later added in a press conference: "He had another fantastic game with two goals. He was the team's leader. He's a fantastic player and a natural leader. I'm very lucky to have him."
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Clasico injury updates and expectations
With the vital clash against Barca looming at Spotify Camp Nou on May 10, the fitness of key stars remains the primary concern for the coaching staff. Arbeloa provided a brief update on the availability of both Mbappe and veteran defender Dani Carvajal, expressing hope that both could feature before the campaign concludes.
"We'll see how Mbappe is this week; it seemed like his recovery was going to be a bit longer. The same goes for Carvajal; I'm hopeful he can finish the season playing on the pitch," the manager concluded. Regarding the Barca game, he noted: "It's going to be another great match against a very strong opponent who are doing things well."