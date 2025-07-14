Kylian Mbappe, Cole Palmer, Pep Guardiola's new Man City project and the winners and losers of the 2025 Club World Cup

The money-spinning tournament has gone extremely well for several clubs, players and coaches - but it's been a disaster for others...

The 2025 Club World Cup concluded on Sunday evening, with Chelsea lifting the trophy alongside Donald Trump after a Cole Palmer masterclass at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. It made for a surreal sight and mainly because few pundits expected the Blues to win the revamped tournament, let alone dismantle Paris Saint-Germain in the final.

However, Enzo Maresca's men fully deserved their 3-0 win, which sent their much-lauded opponents into a mini-meltdown, underlining just how seriously both teams took the game - and indeed the competition overall. The tournament suffered from several significant issues but one would be hard pressed to question the level of commitment among those involved.

But who benefited most from the expanded event? And who was left regretting their participation? GOAL runs through all the big winners and losers from the Club World Cup below...