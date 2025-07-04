Inside Inter's two months of misery: Club World Cup embarrassment and dressing-room rows the latest chapter in Nerazzurri's dramatic slide from chasing a treble and beating Barcelona

Things are going from bad to worse for the Nerazzurri, who now have to deal with an internal dispute after some very public humiliations

When it came time to speak to reporters after Inter's epic Champions League clash with Barcelona at San Siro, Davide Frattesi was still struggling to catch his breath, still struggling to find the right words.

"It's just incredible," the match-winner said, "I don't know what to say." But then it came to him: "This is the beauty of football." And it really was.

Inter's 4-3 victory at San Siro really was the stuff dreams are made of, the kind of surreal spectacle in which nothing much makes sense. Not even Simone Inzaghi had any idea what Francesco Acerbi was doing up front when the 37-year-old centre-back coolly converted a near-post cross from Denzel Dumfries in the 93rd minute to force extra-time.

Frattesi, meanwhile, probably shouldn't have even been on the pitch but, just like his captain Lautaro Martinez, the midfielder fought through the pain in order to play a pivotal role in Inter's stunning success. "I have to thank the physios, because yesterday I had an abdominal strain, so they did incredible work getting me fit for this match," Frattesi told Amazon Prime.

Then, when he slotted home Inter's extra-time winner, he "nearly had a blackout" during the raucous celebrations that ensued. "I was fortunate to see out the game!" he admitted. "But this has been my career, really. I wasn't blessed with incredible talent, but I am the last to give up and the first to believe, so this is a reward for effort and dedication."

In that sense, Frattesi kind of personified Inter, a team not lacking in gifted footballers, but nonetheless renowned for their tactical discipline and togetherness. It's, therefore, shocking that two months after beating Barcelona in the greatest Champions League semi-final ever player, Inter are not only divided - but in total disarray....