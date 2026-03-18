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Gabriele Stragapede

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Kolo Muani wants to return to Juventus: the link with PSG and Tottenham

The French striker has made it known that he is open to a return to Juventus.

They go on long journeys and then… they come back. Or at least that is what Randal KoloMuani, the French centre-forward owned by Paris Saint-Germain but currently on loan at Tottenham, is hoping for – though he will not be staying there once the agreement between the two clubs expires.

The striker left a lasting impression during his time in Turin with Juventus, and would love to experience the feeling of wearing the Juventus shirt once again, with the Old Lady keen to welcome him back under the right financial terms.

  • The Will of Kolo Muani

    For his part, as reported by Fabrizio Romano in a video on his Italian-language YouTube channel, Kolo Muani has decided not to stay at Tottenham and to return to Paris, where he is expected to embark on a new professional venture.

    The Frenchman remains as keen as he was at the end of the last winter transfer window: he would be happy to return to Juventus and has already made this clear to the Bianconeri.

    His desire to join Juventus is a factor to be considered looking ahead to the future.

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  • WHAT IS FILTERED

    We recall how, last summer, Juventus spent a long time negotiating with PSG to bring the striker back, but in the end no agreement was reached. Even in January, the Bianconeri tried hard in every way possible, but Tottenham – thanks to the iron will of then-manager Thomas Frank – did not let Kolo Muani go.

    Now, however, aware that Kolo Muani and Tottenham will part ways at the end of the season, everything is in Juventus’ hands: as Romano states, it is the Bianconeri who must decide what to do and what kind of striker to sign in the summer, depending also on the budget available, with or without qualification for the next edition of the UEFA Champions League.

    Kolo Muani has made his intentions clear: it all depends on Juventus.

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