Juventus tracking Italy striker Mateo Retegui as Luciano Spalletti seeks final attacking reinforcement

Tuttosport suggests that Juventus would favour an initial loan deal if the 27-year-old signals an appetite to return to Italian football. While convincing Retegui is not considered an issue, his astronomical €20m annual salary at Al-Qadsiah represents a massive obstacle.

The forward, under contract until 2028 following a €65m move from Atalanta, played 73 minutes in Al-Qadsiah's 3-1 win at Al-Shabab on the opening weekend of the Saudi Pro League.