Getty
Juventus target another Tottenham star as talks begin over potential €25m Richarlison deal
Talks open between Turin and London
The relationship between Juventus CEO Giovanni Carnevali and Tottenham head coach Roberto De Zerbi is proving to be a catalyst for major transfer movement. The pair, who previously worked together at Sassuolo, have been in frequent contact recently. While initial discussions centered on other targets, Richarlison’s name has now cropped up as a genuine possibility for the Italian giants, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.
Richarlison is entering the final year of his contract, which is currently set to expire in June 2027. With no indication that a renewal is on the horizon at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Spurs are reportedly open to a sale before the August deadline. A fee in the region of €20m to €25m could be enough to see the former Everton man swap London for Turin.
- Getty Images Sport
Striking alternatives and primary targets
Despite the interest in Richarlison, who netted 12 goals last season, he is currently viewed as a high-quality 'Plan B' by the Juve hierarchy. The primary focus for the Old Lady remains Randal Kolo Muani. The former Juventus and Spurs man is the top choice to lead the line, but negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain have proved difficult as the French champions hold out for a significant fee.
Carnevali has offered approximately €40m for Kolo Muani, but PSG are currently demanding €10m more to sanction a return to Italy. Should those talks collapse, Richarlison is at the top of a secondary shortlist that also includes Atletico Madrid’s Alexander Sorloth and Monaco & USMNT striker Folarin Balogun. The Brazilian's versatility across the front line makes him an attractive profile for De Zerbi’s counterparts in Italy.
The battle for a new number one
The discussions between Carnevali and De Zerbi also heavily featured Guglielmo Vicario. The Italian goalkeeper is facing an uncertain future in London following the arrival of Martin Dubravka at Tottenham, and Juventus are keen to bring him back to Serie A. Vicario is seen as the leading domestic candidate to take over the gloves in Turin next season.
However, he is not the only high-profile goalkeeper on the radar. Juventus remain heavily linked with reigning world champions Emiliano Martinez, though Aston Villa have proved to be tough negotiators. Reports suggest that the goalkeeper looks to force a move to Italy after the Birmingham club publicly insisted he is staying put. Villa have reportedly set a €12m price tag on the Argentine, but Juve’s current offer of around €6.5m remains far apart from that valuation.
- Getty Images
Tactical shifts at the Continassa
Juventus are clearly looking to capitalise on unsettled stars in the Premier League to bolster their squad. The pursuit of Richarlison signifies a desire for proven international experience at a cut-price fee. At 29 years old, the forward represents a different profile to their younger targets, but his work rate and tenacity are viewed as ideal traits for the Italian top flight.
While the Kolo Muani situation remains the priority for now, the coming days will be crucial in determining which direction the Bianconeri take. Whether it is a return for the Frenchman or a cut-price swoop for Tottenham’s Brazilian star, Juventus are determined to provide their fans with an attacking signing before the window shuts.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting