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Juventus closing in on Alexander Sorloth transfer before launching 'all-out' pursuit for PSG's Randal Kolo Muani
Sorloth agreement on the horizon
The pursuit of Sorloth has moved into an advanced stage, with Juventus making significant strides in negotiations for the Norwegian international, according to Tuttomercato. Recent meetings between the club and the striker's representatives have proved fruitful, with the former Villarreal man giving his green light to the move. Sorloth is said to be enticed by the project in Turin and has already agreed in principle to a four-year contract worth approximately €4 million net per season.
However, reaching an agreement with Atletico Madrid remains the final hurdle as the Spanish giants are holding out for a transfer fee in excess of €30 million. Despite this, the relationship between the two clubs is excellent, and Juventus hope to leverage the situation involving Nico Gonzalez, who spent last season on loan at the Metropolitano from the Bianconeri, to smooth over the financial details of the deal.
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All-out pursuit for Kolo Muani
Sorloth is not the only high-calibre name on the agenda, as Juventus are also plotting an ambitious move for Paris Saint-Germain’s Kolo Muani. The French international has long been a dream target for the Bianconeri hierarchy, and he continues to view Turin as an ideal destination following a successful loan spell at the club during the second half of the 2024-25 season, where he scored 10 goals in 22 appearances.
After spending the 2025-26 campaign on loan at Tottenham, a permanent return to Italy could now be on the cards. PSG are open to a sale but are sticking rigidly to a €40 million valuation for the forward. While the Parisian club may be unwilling to lower the total price, the report suggests that they are open to flexible payment structures to help facilitate the deal.
Replacing the departing Vlahovic
The urgency to secure two high-calibre forwards stems from the definitive collapse of contract talks with current number nine Dusan Vlahovic. After months of back-and-forth, it has been confirmed that the Serbian striker will leave the club on a free transfer at the end of June. The gap between Vlahovic’s €8m salary demands and the club's €6m offer proved to be irreconcilable.
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Broader squad reconstruction
The overhaul is not limited to the attack, as Juventus are also reshaping their defensive spine. The club recently had to accept defeat in their pursuit of Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson, shifting their focus toward Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez instead. This proactive approach in the market underscores a desire to provide Luciano Spalletti with all the necessary tools before the pre-season campaign begins as Juventus aim to reclaim their status as the dominant force in Serie A next season.