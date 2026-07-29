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Jurrien Timber leaves Arsenal's pre-season camp as he continues recovery from groin injury
Timber returns to London for specialist work
Timber has travelled back to London from the club's pre-season training camp in Spain as he continues to manage a lingering groin injury. The Netherlands international, who has endured a difficult run of fitness issues since moving to the Emirates Stadium, is seeking to finalise his recovery ahead of the new Premier League campaign. While his departure from the squad might cause initial concern among the fanbase, sources close to the club have clarified to the BBCthe situation surrounding the versatile 25-year-old.
It is understood that the right-back's return to London is part of his planned rehabilitation schedule, rather than a setback in his recovery. The Netherlands defender is slated to link back up with his teammates in Spain once this specific phase of his individual programme is completed in the United Kingdom.
- AFP
A frustrating history of fitness struggles
This latest groin issue continues a frustrating spell of injuries for the former Ajax man, whose debut season in north London was severely disrupted by a serious knee injury. Having completed a £34m move to the Emirates in July 2023, he suffered a devastating anterior cruciate ligament injury on the opening weekend of the campaign, virtually wiping out his first year under Mikel Arteta.
Despite those early setbacks, Timber established himself as a regular feature throughout much of last season. However, an ankle injury disrupted his momentum, sidelining him for two months near the end of the campaign, though he recovered in time to feature in the Champions League final defeat to Paris Saint-Germain before a subsequent groin problem ruled him out of the World Cup.
Vital role in Arteta's defensive plans
When fully fit, Timber is a crucial cog in Arteta’s system, offering invaluable defensive versatility and composure in build-up play. Establishing himself as Arsenal’s primary right-back, the 25-year-old made 30 Premier League appearances last season to help guide the Gunners to their first league title since 2004.
Overall, Timber made 44 appearances for Arsenal across all competitions last season, establishing himself as a key contributor by netting four goals and providing seven assists. The defender, whose current contract at the Emirates Stadium runs until the summer of 2028, remains a central part of Arteta's long-term plans.
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The road ahead for the Gunners
Arsenal’s pre-season preparations are gathering pace ahead of a landmark campaign as defending champions. The Gunners will soon be competing for early silverware when they take on Manchester City in the Community Shield on August 16 before kicking off their Premier League title defence against newly-promoted Coventry City on August 21.
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