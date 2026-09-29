Rudi Voller confirms Jurgen Klopp will scrap 44-man Germany squad for condensed group in November

Voller stressed that the mass call-up was merely a one-off measure designed to ease the new coaching staff through their transition period. Speaking in an interview with Bild am Sonntag, Voller said: "November is when it counts, then we will see Jurgen's condensed squad. There won't be 44 players invited anymore."

He also stressed that the current group "is not set in stone either", offering encouragement to overlooked players such as Angelo Stiller, Deniz Undav, Maximilian Beier, and Leroy Sane.