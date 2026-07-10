The operation to secure Klopp’s signature is moving into its final stages with meetings scheduled in the United States. DFB president Bernd Neuendorf and vice-president Hans-Joachim Watzke are set to meet with the designated national coach in New York this weekend. These discussions follow the decision to keep Rudi Voller in his role as sporting director, providing a bridge between the federation and the new coaching staff.

Following the initial summit with Klopp, Red Bull chief Oliver Mintzlaff is also expected to fly to New York to discuss the transition. Klopp currently serves as the Head of Global Soccer for the Red Bull group under a contract that runs until 2029. While there is no formal release clause in his deal, an "exit agreement" was reportedly established when he joined, allowing him to explore the national team vacancy when the opportunity arose.