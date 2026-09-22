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The Jurgen Klopp effect! Eintracht Frankfurt's Younes Ebnoutalib snubs Morocco after personal call from new Germany boss
The Klopp factor in Ebnoutalib’s decision
In the high-stakes world of international football eligibility, the presence of a world-class manager can often be the ultimate tie-breaker. Ebnoutalib has become the latest example of this phenomenon, confirming that he has pledged his future to Germany following direct contact from Klopp. The Frankfurt striker, who was eligible for Morocco through his heritage, admitted that while discussions had taken place with the Moroccan Football Federation, the opportunity to play under Klopp's tutelage was simply too significant to turn down.
"There were talks with Morocco. But when Jurgen Klopp calls, you can’t say no,” Ebnoutalib said.
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A rapid rise from the lower leagues
Ebnoutalib's journey to the international stage is nothing short of a fairy-tale, considering he was playing in the Regionalliga for FC Giessen just two years ago. His explosive start to the current season with Eintracht, where he has already netted four goals, caught Klopp's eye during a visit to the club's training ground.
Describing the emotional moment he received the official invitation, Ebnoutalib revealed he was on a sports field during his day off when Klopp's number appeared on his phone. "I didn't think anything of it. I thought maybe he just wanted to ask how I was doingAfter the phone call, tears came to my eyes. I thought about where I was just a few years ago and that it's crazy that all the hard work has paid off," he noted.
Klopp’s energy and aura fire up Germany camp
The forward described the intense atmosphere at the national team camp, noting that Klopp’s aura and past successes have already commanded total respect from the group. Germany are preparing for a series of Nations League matches, including a high-profile clash against the Netherlands, where Ebnoutalib will be hoping to earn his first senior cap and officially tie his future to the DFB.
Discussing his first interactions with the legendary coach, Ebnoutalib highlighted the energy Klopp brings to the training pitch. "The impression is very positive. He is, of course, someone who brings a great deal of experience and already has a certain presence because of what he has achieved over the years. So, naturally, you have a great deal of respect for him. But he was very nice and very likeable in the conversations,” the striker noted.
"He is already very well known for the way he wants to play football. With high pressing, with a lot of energy and power. He has already fired us up. I think that’s what he is known for, that he is very good at reaching people and getting them on board. He has certainly got us in the right mindset."
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Torn between two homelands
His inclusion in Klopp’s massive 44-man experimental squad for the upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures marks a significant milestone in his career. The first seeds of this international switch were reportedly sown earlier this month when Klopp visited Eintracht Frankfurt's training ground. Ebnoutalib confirmed that he had spoken with Mohamed Ouahbi, the Morocco national team coach, but emphasized that the connection with Germany felt more immediate once the new Die Mannschaft boss reached out.
"I spoke with him, but it wasn't an intensive exchange. I love both countries; they are both my countries of origin. I will definitely continue to support Morocco," Ebnoutalib concluded.
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