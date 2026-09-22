The Jurgen Klopp effect! Eintracht Frankfurt's Younes Ebnoutalib snubs Morocco after personal call from new Germany boss

The forward described the intense atmosphere at the national team camp, noting that Klopp’s aura and past successes have already commanded total respect from the group. Germany are preparing for a series of Nations League matches, including a high-profile clash against the Netherlands, where Ebnoutalib will be hoping to earn his first senior cap and officially tie his future to the DFB.

Discussing his first interactions with the legendary coach, Ebnoutalib highlighted the energy Klopp brings to the training pitch. "The impression is very positive. He is, of course, someone who brings a great deal of experience and already has a certain presence because of what he has achieved over the years. So, naturally, you have a great deal of respect for him. But he was very nice and very likeable in the conversations,” the striker noted.

"He is already very well known for the way he wants to play football. With high pressing, with a lot of energy and power. He has already fired us up. I think that’s what he is known for, that he is very good at reaching people and getting them on board. He has certainly got us in the right mindset."