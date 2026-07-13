AFP
Jules Kounde dismisses Lamine Yamal tension as Barcelona stars gear up for World Cup semi-final showdown between France and Spain
No beef between Barcelona teammates
Yamal sounded rather cocky heading into the showdown with the 2018 World Cup winners, but the French defender insisted his Barcelona teammate's words carry no disrespect. "At no point have we felt a lack of respect from Lamine," Kounde said, addressing the growing talking point surrounding the teenager's pre-match comments.
The versatile defender insisted he understands his club colleague's mindset. "I know Lamine very well, and it is a sign of confidence and an extra motivation for him," Kounde explained.
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Yamal's confident words sparked the debate
The comments came after Yamal declared that France, rather than Spain, should be the side fearing Tuesday's semi-final in Dallas. "I think if France have to fear anyone, it should be us, in my opinion," Yamal told reporters after Spain's 2-1 win over Belgium in the quarter-finals. "We were the ones who eliminated them before," he added, referencing Spain's victories over France in the Euro 2024 semi-final and last year's Nations League clash.
Yamal was named player of the match against Belgium and continued in the same defiant tone in the build-up to the France showdown. "We fear no one," he said. "It's clear we are two great teams, top-level national sides, and for me they are among the best. We'll see what happens."
Konate calls for calm and humility
Yamal's comments did not go unanswered in the French camp, with new Real Madrid signing Ibrahima Konate responding directly to the Barcelona forward's provocation. "He can say what he wants. Honestly, we don't listen to what he says. We shouldn't fear anyone, but stay humble and not fall into that trap at this point in the competition," Konate said in a press conference, adding that France's preparations were focused solely on the match itself rather than any war of words.
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Tactical battle for possession
Beyond the verbal battles taking place off the pitch, Kounde focused on the tactical challenge presented by Luis de la Fuente’s side. Spain have been known for their suffocating control of the ball, and Kounde admitted that France must adapt their usual approach to stand a chance of progression. The French game plan, which often relies on defensive solidity and clinical counter-attacks, may need a tweak to disrupt the Spanish rhythm.
Kounde elaborated on the difficulty of facing the three-time European champions, saying: "Spain's strength is their collective, their possession. We have a slightly different game, based on transition, although we want to have the ball tomorrow to make them fail. Against Spain you can't let them have the ball for 90 minutes because in the end they find spaces and they tire you out."
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