Jules Kounde dismisses Lamine Yamal tension as Barcelona stars gear up for World Cup semi-final showdown between France and Spain

The comments came after Yamal declared that France, rather than Spain, should be the side fearing Tuesday's semi-final in Dallas. "I think if France have to fear anyone, it should be us, in my opinion," Yamal told reporters after Spain's 2-1 win over Belgium in the quarter-finals. "We were the ones who eliminated them before," he added, referencing Spain's victories over France in the Euro 2024 semi-final and last year's Nations League clash.

Yamal was named player of the match against Belgium and continued in the same defiant tone in the build-up to the France showdown. "We fear no one," he said. "It's clear we are two great teams, top-level national sides, and for me they are among the best. We'll see what happens."