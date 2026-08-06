'He's a very important person for me' - Joao Pedro hails new Chelsea signing as Xabi Alonso plots Stamford Bridge revolution

Pedro has opened up on his deep personal bond with new Chelsea signing Welbeck, revealing that the veteran forward played a crucial role in his adaptation to life in the Premier League. The two strikers have been reunited for a third time, having previously shared dressing rooms at both Watford and Brighton.

Speaking from the club's pre-season tour, Pedro delivered a glowing appraisal of the 35-year-old’s character and influence. "Personally, Danny is a very important person for me in life," Pedro told Chelsea’s official website. "When I came to England, I didn’t speak English, but he always tried to be around me to support me and help me develop.

"This will now be the third time that we have played together and I think, as he did with me in the past, he will give support to everyone in the squad."



