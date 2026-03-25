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Jamie Carragher claims Mohamed Salah is above Cristiano Ronaldo on list of Premier League greats after Liverpool star's shock exit announcement
The end of an era
Liverpool sent shockwaves through the footballing world on Tuesday by confirming that Salah will depart the club as a free agent at the end of the season. Despite having a year left on his contract, an agreement was reached to allow the 33-year-old a premature exit, marking the conclusion of a trophy-laden nine-year stay. Since his £34 million arrival from Roma in 2017, Salah has been the cornerstone of a side that lifted two Premier League titles and the Champions League. His departure follows a year after Kevin De Bruyne's exit, leaving the Premier League devoid of another world-class talent who has dominated the division’s statistical charts for nearly a decade.
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Ronaldo legacy surpassed
Writing in his column for The Telegraph, Carragher argued that Salah’s sustained excellence - highlighted by 189 goals and 92 assists in 310 Premier League appearances - places him in a category of his own. He wrote: "In the pantheon of overseas attacking players to have excelled in England, only Thierry Henry eclipses Salah's output and consistency. While many will argue the merits of players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Eden Hazard, Gianfranco Zola, Dennis Bergkamp or Eric Cantona, none of them produced the same devastating numbers as consistently, season-after-season, as the Egyptian. Ronaldo's time at Manchester United, both initially and upon his return, was either side of his absolute, Real Madrid-peak years. Salah edges ahead of him when judging strictly on Premier League performance and impact. In an all-time Premier League XI, Salah is an automatic inclusion in the front three alongside Henry and Ronaldo."
The iconic Salah-Klopp partnership
The bigger picture focuses on the era-defining relationship between Salah and Jurgen Klopp, who Carragher believes are "forever synonymous" with Liverpool’s modern revival. Carragher noted: "If Klopp was the charismatic and visionary stage director, Salah was the inspirational leading man. His prolific goals propelled Liverpool to heights many feared would not be reached again, particularly considering the club's standing upon his arrival in 2017. Alongside the equally brilliant Sadio Mané and Roberto Firmino, Salah formed part of the most devastatingly effective attacking trio in Premier League history."
Beyond the tactical success, Carragher emphasised Salah’s unparalleled physical durability. He added: "Aside from his prolific goalscoring and pace, there is another, more underrated quality that must always be remembered when discussing Salah's rightful place among the greats. It is his extraordinary availability. Across nine seasons at the highest level, Salah has made 435 appearances - an average of just over 48 games every single year for his club. These are extraordinary numbers given the relentless physical and mental intensity with which he and his team have played for most of that time. Nothing impresses me more in the game than world-class footballers who possess that desire never to miss a game. In Salah's case, he would visibly sulk if he was substituted and had to miss even a single minute of action. Such demonstrations of petulance were often frowned upon by others. But give me the star who can't stand sitting on the bench or in the stands over those who cannot get off the pitch quick enough, clutching a slight niggle. That hunger and resilience is a mark of true greatness."
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The ultimate send-off
While Salah’s final Anfield appearance is scheduled for May 24 against Brentford, his competitive focus will be fixed on a more dramatic farewell in the Champions League final in Budapest on May 30. Liverpool remain active in both Europe and the FA Cup, facing a high-stakes continental quarter-final against holders Paris Saint-Germain in April. With a top-four finish also in their sights, the stage is set for Salah to potentially sign off with one final piece of silverware before his historic chapter closes.