James Maddison holds the key! ‘Unique’ Spurs star can unlock true potential as ex-Tottenham midfielder admits injury-ravaged playmaker has been missed ‘terribly’

Asked if Maddison could be the answer to at least some of Spurs’ problems, ex-Tottenham star Murphy - who was speaking in association with Snabbare - told GOAL: “I've been a big fan of James Maddison for a long, long time because I like players who take risks and have an arrogance about them on the pitch. And Tottenham are crying out for creativity and they’ve missed him terribly when he's been injured.

“Now, when you look at who they brought in, none of them really, you would say, have the same attributes as Maddison. So, he's still quite unique in that squad. And I think when you look at their first four games, although [Omar] Marmoush and Savio have looked lively in the last couple, I know they haven't scored, but they do look like good additions. They do need someone to feed them.

“The problem is when someone’s been out for a long time, it's hard to know his levels of fitness and stuff. I don't know. I'm not seeing him train, De Zerbi is. But would I be putting Maddison in at the moment when you need some of that? A hundred percent.

“And I think Tottenham fans are crying out for him because he is one player - [Mohammed] Kudus is another, but in a different way, because he does it from a wider area - Maddison has the vision and he has the courage to risk the ball and take the groans and the moans and the disappointment of failing.

“He's great on set plays as well. He scores goals himself. I'd be really surprised if we didn't see Maddison soon in the starting line-up, because for me, he's still their most creative presence.”