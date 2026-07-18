Ipswich to pay €4m fee for Dutch goalkeeper after reaching personal agreement

Ipswich have moved quickly to secure their latest addition, as Van Oevelen has reached a full personal agreement to join the club. According to De Telegraaf, the 22-year-old goalkeeper is set to commit his long-term future to the Tractor Boys by signing an extensive contract that will run until the summer of 2031.

The transition to English football is moving at a rapid pace for the former Volendam man. Following the breakthrough in negotiations on Saturday, Van Oevelen is scheduled to undergo his medical examination in England on Sunday. Should all go according to plan, the goalkeeper will join his new teammates almost immediately.



