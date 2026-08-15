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Dumfries replacement locked in! Inter seal €35m transfer for Djed Spence from Tottenham as Serie A return confirmed
Nerazzurri find their Dumfries successor
Inter have moved decisively in the summer transfer market to secure the future of their right flank by completing the permanent signing of Spence from Tottenham Hotspur. The 26-year-old, who recently celebrated his birthday, has put pen to paper on a long-term contract at San Siro that runs until June 2031.
Having completed his medical examinations with both the club and the Italian Olympic Committee (CONI), Spence inked a deal worth a reported €2.5m per year, plus performance-related bonuses. Under the agreement, Tottenham will receive €31.5m upfront, with an additional €3.5m tied to performance milestones and add-ons.
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A familiar face returns to Serie A
This transfer marks a return to Italy for Spence, who previously enjoyed a productive six-month loan spell with Genoa during the 2024 season. That experience proved vital in convincing the Nerazzurri hierarchy that he possessed the necessary attributes to thrive in Cristian Chivu's demanding system. Able to operate with equal proficiency on either the right or left wing-back positions, Spence provides Inter with elite tactical flexibility.
Spence's stock has risen significantly on the global stage following his impressive performances during the 2026 World Cup. The defender was a mainstay for the Three Lions, featuring in all eight matches throughout the tournament in North America. His international pedigree was further cemented as he started the semifinal defeat against Argentina and the subsequent third-place playoff victory over France.
End of the road at Tottenham
Spence leaves Tottenham after making 85 appearances for the club, a total that reflects a journey of perseverance after he was originally signed from Middlesbrough in July 2022 for an initial £19m fee.
The departure of Spence has been facilitated by Tottenham's own activity in the transfer market, specifically the arrival of veteran full-back Andy Robertson. The former Liverpool man joined Spurs on a free transfer and is expected to provide substantial competition and leadership on the left side of the defense.
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Second English addition and Serie A opener
Spence becomes the second England international to join Inter this summer, following defender John Stones, who arrived on a free transfer from Manchester City. The Nerazzurri are now gearing up for the new campaign, with their Serie A season set to kick off at home against Monza on August 22.
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