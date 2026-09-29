AFP
Inter star Andy Diouf opens up on unexpected full-back role after impressing for France
Zidane experiments with Inter talent
Diouf has added another string to his bow after an eye-catching debut for the France national team against Belgium. The Inter man, who has previously featured as an inverted winger, a support striker, and a central midfielder, was deployed as a left-back by Les Bleus head coach Zinedine Zidane. This tactical shift was not a spur-of-the-moment decision but rather the fulfillment of a promise made by Zidane to test the player’s capabilities in a defensive capacity within a back-four system.
The experiment yielded immediate results, as Diouf looked remarkably comfortable alongside Pierre Kalulu, Jeremy Jacquet, and Maxence Lacroix. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the statistical data from his debut highlights a player who adapted instantly to the rigors of international defending. He recorded a perfect tackle success rate, winning four out of four challenges, and registered a 95% pass completion rate. Furthermore, his contribution to the attack remained high, as he successfully completed 35 passes in the final third and provided three crucial defensive clearances during the contest.
- AFP
Learning the trade through study
Diouf is taking his tactical education seriously, admitting that he spent time analyzing his new responsibilities before taking to the field for his country. The player revealed that he prepared for the Belgium game by focusing on his movement and spatial awareness. "I'm happy to have started this way," Diouf told reporters. "My teammates helped me. I watched videos on my positioning. Zidane told me to push forward and play my game."
His rapid adaptation has not shocked those who have followed his career closely. Lucas da Cunha, the Como midfielder and fellow countryman, expressed his lack of surprise at the successful transition, noting: "I'm not surprised by his performance, I know him well."
The Chivu influence at San Siro
While his performance for France may have surprised some international observers, the seeds of this transformation were sown at the San Siro under the guidance of Cristian Chivu. The Inter coach has been vocal about his desire to remodel Diouf’s game to suit a wide role. Speaking in July 2026, Chivu explained his tactical vision for the player, stating: "I have a crazy idea of turning him into a wide player, he has a carefree attitude and personality in one-on-one situations."
- AFP
Team first for the versatile Frenchman
Despite his individual success in the defensive line, Diouf remains grounded about his natural leanings on the pitch. He is aware that he is operating outside of his comfort zone but is willing to sacrifice personal preference for the collective good of the squad. The Inter star was honest about his current situation, explaining: "Even at Inter, I play in a position that isn't mine, but the important thing is to help the team."
His selfless approach will likely see him earn more minutes as France prepares for their upcoming UEFA Nations League clash against Italy on October 2.
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