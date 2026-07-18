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'Shutting him down completely is impossible' - Andres Iniesta warns Spain about Lionel Messi threat ahead of World Cup final against Argentina
Legend previews final showdown
Spain's 2010 World Cup-winning hero Iniesta has shared his thoughts from New York during an interview with El Partidazo de COPE ahead of the massive clash against Argentina. The former La Roja midfield maestro, who is currently preparing for his new chapter as a manager in Dubai, analysed the dynamics of this crucial showpiece match. Iniesta focused his analysis on how to handle the major threat posed by La Albiceleste, as well as how Spain must prepare their best tactics for the title decider.
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Stopping Messi is impossible
When questioned regarding the best tactics to nullify the brilliance of his former Barcelona team-mate Messi, Iniesta insisted that the task cannot be left to a single individual. He said: "Shutting him down completely is impossible. It will be more about how much Spain can hurt Argentina with their own game, creating chances, and being clinical when they come along."
Regarding the stellar form of the Argentine superstar, who has racked up eight goals and four assists throughout this tournament, the former Vissel Kobe midfielder added: "There are no words, or I just don't know how to describe it. The determination, conviction, and everything he does in every single game is something you just have to take your hat off to."
Spain retain supreme confidence
In addition to warning about the dangerous threat posed by Messi, Iniesta also sought to dispel the typical fear that surrounds a game of this magnitude by sharing his recipe for a winning mentality.
The legendary former midfielder urged the players to cast aside any pre-match tension and instil supreme optimism within the La Roja squad. Regarding the mental approach needed to banish that fear, Iniesta stressed: "No, no, never fear. You must never play with fear.
"I think it’s down to the confidence the players give you, and their momentum throughout the World Cup has been on an upward trajectory. They head into the final with all the confidence in the world.
"Everyone knows exactly what they need to do. No matter who plays, everyone knows their role, and they exude supreme confidence. It doesn't matter who is on the pitch or what position they play, they give you the feeling that everything is under control."
When presented with a hypothetical scenario where Spain only manage a narrow victory, he countered: "It’s not even a dilemma, because my answer is that I don’t care who scores it. The important thing, just like back then, is that we walk away as champions. Who scores is secondary, as long as it’s the goal that wins it."
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Ultimate prize awaits victors
Spain are now gearing up to face one of the biggest tests in their footballing history in a bid to secure a second golden star on their shirt. Overcoming Argentina's collective strength in the final will be a defining moment for this new generation of La Roja stars before they return to their respective clubs for pre-season.
Once the euphoria of this tournament in New York draws to a close, the focus for Spain's stars will immediately shift to the opening of the summer transfer window and preparations for the European domestic campaign.
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