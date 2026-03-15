'You don't have any sense' - Igor Tudor in spiky interview after Tottenham snatch draw against Liverpool

The interim boss did not stop there, accusing the media of repetitive and mindless questioning despite the high-stakes nature of the Premier League relegation scrap. Tottenham currently sit just one point clear of Nottingham Forest and West Ham, yet Tudor felt the focus should have remained entirely on the pitch following the hard-fought result.

"You ask the coach about his position. You don't have any sense," Tudor barked during the live broadcast. "All the coaches are always telling you the same things but you always insist. You say 'Coach you need to answer' because he's obliged to come to the press conference, otherwise he'd like to stay at home. You insist always with the same questions."