Igor Tudor explains why he ignored tearful Antonin Kinsky after shock 17th-minute substitution - with Tottenham boss adamant he would ‘do the same again’

The Croatian tactician was adamant that his decision to keep his distance while Kinsky walked to the bench was a calculated attempt to prevent the situation from boiling over. Critics suggested the "cold" reaction further damaged the youngster's confidence, but Tudor claims the pair cleared the air behind closed doors during the interval once the initial emotions had settled.

"Why didn't I go to give him hug? Because maybe he was angry," Tudor added. "Maybe coaches do things to avoid this scene and make a situation worse than it was. Sometimes it is better to stay there and we hugged each other at half-time. At half-time we spoke and nothing [more], the situation happened there. It finished there."