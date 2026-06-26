How £105m Arsenal transfer helped Declan Rice step up ‘three levels’ as former England captain backs Gunners star to inherit armband from Harry Kane

How did Rice reach this point and what role did his move to Emirates Stadium play in unlocking full potential? When those questions were put to Butcher, the former England skipper - speaking in association with the Domino’s ‘Shirtiette’ campaign - told GOAL of a man that is expected to fill the Three Lions' armband at some point: “I found when I moved from Ipswich to Rangers in ‘86, the club I moved to had won more things than the club that I came from.

“Obviously with Rangers, they had the crowds and the history and moving from West Ham to Arsenal, you can see that Arsenal have won a lot of things as well. You feel like you step up another two or three levels because it's so much bigger, so much different.

“I know West Ham are having a poor time at the moment, a hard time at the moment, but Arsenal have always been there, particularly with Arsene Wenger winning trophies and doing very well in Europe.

“For me going to Rangers, it was like, ‘well, I've got to really raise my game now’. It does make you play better. It does make you raise the game because everybody wants to beat you even more so than before.

“You play for West Ham and it’s, ‘well, we can beat West Ham’. And then you play for Arsenal and you're like, ‘well, they can smash us five or six’. You mentally have to step up another level too.

“And that goes hand in hand, the mental side and the physical side, but the mental side, especially where you have much more responsibility. Like being captain of England, that responsibility just triples or at least five times more than what it was before at club level.

“I think Declan is one that, he's come onto the global stage now. He plays in a great position.

He gets forward and he can get back. He can play in different roles. He's a great example of a leader driving through that midfield.

“And particularly when you've got Harry Kane up front as well, we've got a couple of really good leaders there that if they were to say things and get players going, then they would listen.”