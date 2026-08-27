Harvey Barnes sets sights on Carabao Cup glory as Newcastle United down West Brom

Barnes emphasised Newcastle's ambition to replicate their recent cup triumph and deliver silverware under the new manager. Discussing the club's targets in the competition this term, the winger said: "A few of the older players that are here have that, that taste of glory, that's what we want. The manager has had some success in his career and he wants that as well, that is why he has come here so there's a real emphasis on that. The ultimate goal is to go all the way."