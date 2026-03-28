Harry Maguire blasts referee Sven Jablonski for allowing Ronald Araujo's horror tackle on Phil Foden to go unpunished during England draw

The night was equally dramatic for Ben White, who made his long-awaited return to the national team setup. While the Arsenal man managed to find the back of the net to put the hosts ahead, he was subjected to boos from segments of the Wembley crowd. The evening ended on a sour note for the defender when VAR intervened in stoppage time to award a penalty against him for a challenge on Federico Vinas, leaving Maguire to once again question the officials. "I thought he was brilliant when he came on. I can't say anything about the defending for that one (the penalty) - if that was me in that position I'd be attempting to block the shot as well. That's what we've got to do. That's a real soft penalty," Maguire added.