Harry Maguire claims Leny Yoro can become an 'all-time great' in glowing assessment of 'amazing' Man Utd team-mate

The 20-year-old Frenchman arrived at Old Trafford in a £52 million deal from Lille in 2024, in a transfer race that saw United beat out competition from European heavyweights such as Real Madrid, Liverpool, and Paris Saint-Germain.

Speaking to DHL Express about the young defender's trajectory, Maguire said: "Leny Yoro has all the attributes, the talent, and the potential to have whatever career he wants. It’s exceptional to see someone playing centre-back in the Premier League at his age, especially at a club like Manchester United. He’s doing an amazing job and there is still so much more he can improve on. Hopefully, in 10 or 15 years’ time, we’re sitting here putting his name in that bracket of the all-time greats."