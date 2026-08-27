Harry Kane names PSG as Champions League favourites as UEFA confirm 2026-27 league phase draw pots

Kane has stoked the fires ahead of the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League campaign by declaring PSG as the outright favourites to lift the most coveted trophy in European club football. Kane believes that their status as consecutive winners makes them the natural choice for the title once again this season.

The England captain was clear in his assessment of the hierarchy when asked about the contenders for the trophy. Kane said: "I think PSG is the first favorite, as they have won it two years in a row, and then of course there are others like Bayern, Arsenal, Real Madrid, Barcelona… All the big teams will be there," Kane told Marca.