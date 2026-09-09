'Almost Harry Kane-like' - Joe Cole blown away by Troy Parrott as former Tottenham Hotspur star scores stunning Champions League winner for Real Betis

The 24-year-old showcased a level of composure and technical quality that left pundits in awe. Receiving the ball roughly 30 yards from goal, the Irishman drove forward with intent before unleashing a precise, low left-footed strike into the far corner, a goal that proved to be the difference on a night when Betis celebrated their return to Europe’s premier competition after 21 years away.

Speaking in his role as an expert for TNT Sports, former England international Joe Cole was visibly impressed by the composure shown by Parrott during the Champions League clash. Analyzing Parrott's winner against Lille, where he latched onto a through ball before shifting the ball and finishing with precision, Cole noted the similarities to Bayern Munich's talisman. "This is almost Harry Kane like," he added. "He is in complete control of that situation. He drops the shoulder when he wants. He drags it just out of the sights of the defender and strikes it into the side netting."