Hansi Flick hails ‘incredible’ Raphinha as Barcelona dismantle Rayo Vallecano to maintain perfect start

For Raphinha, his brace brings his tally to five goals in three matches. The Brazilian has found the net in every game since the start of the new season. Flick could not hide his admiration for Raphinha. He highlighted the former Leeds United man's work rate and technical quality, noting that his ability to drive the team forward during difficult moments was the deciding factor in a game that proved more competitive than the final scoreline might suggest to those who did not watch the full ninety minutes.

"Of course I expected his performance; he's a world-class footballer. I always want him on my team. And being captain is good for him. Today, many things happened that made me happy; some players have just arrived and are performing at a high level. And the team spirit is fantastic. We need to improve in some areas, and we will," Flick noted.