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"Not that good" - Hansi Flick slams Karim Adeyemi's Barcelona debut but insists German star can still improve
Flick delivers honest Adeyemi verdict
Flick did not mince his words following Barcelona's opening pre-season friendly against Birmingham City, where the Catalan giants played out a 2-2 draw before losing 3-2 on penalties. The spotlight was firmly fixed on Adeyemi, but the new arrival failed to sparkle, appearing lost on the flanks and losing possession in a sequence that directly led to an opposition goal.
Speaking to the media after the final whistle at St. Andrew's, Flick offered a critical view of his compatriot's display. "Karim, some things he did were not that good," the German tactician said. "I think he has more potential to show, but he is still in the first week of training so that's normal.
"I've seen a better Karim in training with his speed and finishing, but he has a lot of potential and can give us a lot.”
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Youngsters shine despite Birmingham draw
While Adeyemi struggled to adapt, the Barcelona youth ranks provided plenty of reasons for encouragement. Flick fielded a side heavily populated by academy products and expressed overall satisfaction with the collective effort against a Birmingham side that is further ahead in their fitness preparations.
"I think we played well, Birmingham have a strong team, they start the season with a cup match, and we have a young team. What I have seen today is what I see in training," Flick remarked. He did, however, identify areas for technical improvement, noting: "Maybe in some situation there was a lack of confidence with the ball, playing more between the lines. We also made some mistakes in our build-up play. But overall, I'm happy."
Abdelkarim earns praise after brace
The standout performer of the afternoon was undoubtedly 18-year-old Egyptian forward Hamza Abdelkarim, who netted twice to secure the draw. Flick was effusive in his praise for the teenager's clinical nature and work ethic, saying: "He is very humble, has great character, and a mentality of giving his best version, and that is very good. He has a lot of potential. As a striker, you have to be there if there's a chance, and he was. That will give him a lot of confidence for the coming weeks.
"He has great potential, like the rest of the players. The most important thing is that they show their quality, and he has really done that, which I appreciate a lot. Quality is important, but so are intensity and the atmosphere with these young players. It is a pleasure to work with them."
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No further attacking reinforcements for Barcelona?
Despite the mixed results on the pitch and the ongoing transfer saga linking the club with Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez, Flick insists that the current squad possesses enough firepower to compete at the highest level.
"I focus on the team I have now and the players I have now. I don’t dream; I am here," Flick concluded. "What I see is that we have a lot of quality, including with the young players. We have great objectives, just like last season, but everything will depend on how we work every day. I want us to keep improving day by day; that is the mentality we need."
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