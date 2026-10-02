'Didn't affect us!' - Goncalo Ramos aims dig at Cristiano Ronaldo as Portugal thrive without veteran superstar in Denmark victory

Portugal delivered a resounding 4-2 victory over Denmark in the UEFA Nations League, proving their resilience amidst significant off-field drama. The Selecao produced a dominant display in Copenhagen to consolidate their grip on first place in the group and extend their perfect record under new manager Jorge Jesus.

The build-up to the match was entirely overshadowed by the departure of Ronaldo. The 41-year-old stormed out of the national team setup on Wednesday after learning he would be benched for a second consecutive fixture.

Despite the media circus surrounding their former captain, the team remained completely focused. Ramos led the line flawlessly, contributing a goal with a trademark outside-of-the-boot finish alongside an assist, ensuring the veteran forward's absence was barely felt on the pitch.



