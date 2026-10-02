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Liverpool injury boost as Giovanni Leoni nears return following year-long ACL nightmare
Leoni closes in on comeback
Liverpool are preparing to welcome Leoni back into the fold after a gruelling 12-month absence, as per The Athletic. The 19-year-old Italian is expected to resume full training in a fortnight, having been sidelined since suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury on his debut against Southampton.
His return provides a timely boost to a defensive department that is already looking bright. Following his initial £26 million arrival from Parma in August 2025, the club have actively invested in a youthful rearguard to secure their long-term future. The integration of rising stars like Jeremy Jacquet and Mor Talla Ndiaye has heavily bolstered the squad. Alongside the loan addition of Ronald Araujo, Leoni's comeback will only strengthen the options at Anfield.
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Dedication shines during rehabilitation
While the physical toll of his lengthy layoff was severe, Leoni's mentality throughout his recovery has drawn immense praise. Rather than returning home to more comfortable surroundings, the towering defender opted to complete his rehabilitation exclusively at the AXA Training Centre.
By staying in Merseyside, he successfully forged stronger relationships with the medical and performance staff. He also utilised the time on the sidelines to improve his English and better understand the internal expectations at Liverpool. Those working behind the scenes were reportedly deeply impressed by his unwavering dedication and focus during those difficult times.
Building a new defensive era
Leoni is part of a deliberate strategy to refresh a backline traditionally anchored by Virgil van Dijk. While much of the recent excitement has surrounded the impressive Premier League performances of Jacquet, Leoni has always been viewed as a potential long-term successor to the starting centre-backs.
Born into a family of giants, the 6ft 5in teenager has always possessed exceptional natural strength. However, a year of dedicated gym work has added a formidable new dimension to his physical profile, which perfectly suits the aggressive style favoured by head coach Andoni Iraola.
With exceptional recovery speed and aerial dominance, Leoni fits seamlessly into Iraola’s tactical blueprint. The international break will afford him crucial time to properly absorb the manager's demanding defensive requirements.
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Carefully managing the next steps
Despite the immense anticipation surrounding his comeback, the Reds will not rush Leoni straight into senior action. His training load has been carefully staggered, meaning the upcoming EFL Trophy clash at Doncaster will arrive too soon for his involvement.
Instead, Under-21 fixtures may be utilised to rebuild his match sharpness before he is thrust into a congested schedule. With Jacquet performing brilliantly, Joe Gomez back in contention, and Araujo adapting well, the team can afford to be patient.
Looking ahead, the responsibility on these young shoulders will inevitably increase, especially with Van Dijk and Gomez out of contract next summer. For now, however, Leoni's focus is firmly on regaining his fitness and finally making his mark in the Premier League.
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