Carlo Ancelotti owes Vinicius Jr a gift! Brazil star proved coach wrong after doing the 'impossible' in key role against Scotland

Brazil secured a comfortable victory in Miami, but the headlines belonged to Vinicius, who revealed a private wager with his coach. The attacker opened the scoring early on and added another before the break, but it was the nature of his second strike - a header - that triggered a post-match joke.

Speaking after the final whistle, the winger claimed that Ancelotti had doubted his ability to find the net with his head. "I'm not worried about the numbers, but rather about doing my job as best as possible to help the Selecao," Vinicius told SporTV. "I am very happy with the goals, today there was even a header, which I had promised the coach I would score and he said it was kind of impossible and that he would pay me a gift. So I'll wait."