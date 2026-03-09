Gianni Infantino promises World Cup will be 'a total party' with packed stadiums despite growing concerns around USA & Israel conflict with Iran

Despite the very real threat of international conflicts disrupting the massive 48-team tournament, Infantino has opted to focus almost entirely on the commercial scale of the event. The FIFA president completely bypassed the mounting security and logistical fears expressed by participating nations. Instead, he painted a picture of absolute perfection. "The World Cup is going to be fantastic, phenomenal. There's unprecedented excitement in the United States, Mexico, and Canada," he said.

"In four weeks, we've had over 500 million ticket requests. This is incredible. We have almost seven million tickets, but 500 million is something never before seen in the history of FIFA or any other institution.

"Seventy-seven of the 104 matches have had over a million ticket requests, and the rest are around that number. We're holding back some tickets for later in the tournament and for the final days. All the stadiums are going to be packed; it's going to be a total party.

"When people said that soccer wasn't highly regarded in the United States, that's changed. It's going to be a huge success. It will be the first World Cup with 48 teams, 104 matches, 16 cities, three countries... we're facing something enormous. It's more than a tournament, more than a sporting competition; it's a social event that the world will stop to watch."