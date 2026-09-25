‘Only after tomorrow!’ - Gianluigi Donnarumma sends playful warning to Man Utd rival Senne Lammens ahead of Nations League clash

Donnarumma is preparing to renew his rivalry with United counterpart Lammens when Italy face Belgium. The two stoppers will go head-to-head on international duty in an intriguing Nations League Group A fixture.

The match takes place at the iconic Stadio Olimpico in Rome on Friday evening, with kick-off scheduled for 19.45 UK time. Group A is completed by France and Turkiye, making a positive result vital for both nations as they aim to establish an early advantage in the standings.