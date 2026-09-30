AFP
French giants Bordeaux officially saved from extinction in sensational €1 takeover
A symbolic price for survival
In a stunning development for the French game, Bordeaux have confirmed that a deal has been reached for the club to change hands for the symbolic price of just €1. The agreement sees the company owned by Gerard Lopez relinquish control of the struggling side to a new firm, Park Bench.
While the purchase price is incredibly low, the new owners are taking on a massive financial burden. The club announced that the operation is concluded for a symbolic euro with the assumption of debts. By agreeing to absorb these significant liabilities, Park Bench has provided the institution with a lifeline that many feared would never arrive after months of mounting economic pressure and administrative failures.
- Getty
The long road to recovery
Bordeaux’s fall from grace has been both rapid and painful for their dedicated supporters. Once regulars in European competition and Ligue 1 title contenders, the club has suffered through years of mismanagement that eventually led to their exclusion from the national professional leagues.
Despite the severity of the situation, the club is framing this takeover as the beginning of a new chapter. In an official communication shared on social media, the club expressed their optimism, describing the formal agreement as “a major step” for the future of the organisation. It represents a glimmer of hope for a fanbase that has seen their team plummet down the French football pyramid while battling constant off-field drama.
Regulatory hurdles remain
Although the agreement between Lopez and Park Bench is a massive breakthrough, the deal is not yet fully ratified. The new prospective owners must now undergo a rigorous vetting process to prove their financial viability and long-term intentions. This includes a scheduled appearance before the relevant regional sporting authorities to ensure the club can operate sustainably moving forward and meet its ongoing commitments within the French league structure.
The buyers will now be interviewed by the Regional Management Control Commission of the Nouvelle-Aquitaine Football League. This hearing is a vital legal requirement in the takeover process.
- AFP
A historic institution reborn
The rescue of Bordeaux is being met with a mixture of relief and caution across the European football landscape. Having flirted with extinction all summer, the club’s survival ensures that one of the most famous names in the French game will continue to compete.
Success in the upcoming regulatory interview is the final piece of the puzzle to secure the club’s place in the Regional 1 division. For now, the focus remains on stabilization.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting