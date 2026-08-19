Frank Lampard reveals Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho transfer help as Coventry City prepare for Premier League return

Reflecting on his 18-month tenure at the CBS Arena, Lampard believe he has matured significantly since his earlier roles at Derby County, Chelsea, and Everton. He emphasized the importance of finding a psychological balance in a profession known for its extreme highs and lows. The Sky Blues boss is determined to avoid being a "tribute act" and instead focus on the specific needs of his squad while maintaining his own mental well-being throughout the rigours of a Premier League season.

"I'm trying to do management in my own way. What I've probably learned the most is to get my own balance right, in terms of: you can't win every game," he said. "You're going to be tested in loads of ways. You can't search for perfection every day. You have to get your balance right off the pitch and on the pitch and prioritise the things that really matter. And hopefully, these 18 months of Coventry, I've been able to show that that's a little personal improvement for me."

"And it actually makes my life easier to get that balance right, because you get your time to rest, it's a stressful job that will tax you, but you have to understand when you're in it, that's what it is."