Franck Kessie reveals why he sensationally snubbed Juventus to seal emotional Atalanta homecoming

During his official presentation at the Mino Favini New Balance Academy, the midfielder was transparent about the pull of his former club. Despite significant interest from other Italian giants, Kessie was adamant that Bergamo was the only destination he truly considered once the opportunity arose to wear the Nerazzurri colours again.

Speaking to the gathered media, the 29-year-old was vocal about his emotional ties to the city, stating: "I chose Atalanta because it was a choice made with my heart. I would like to thank Luca Percassi and the ownership for giving me the opportunity to return to Bergamo, which I consider my home and the city where it all began. Thanks to them and to Atalanta, I was able to fulfil my dream of becoming a professional footballer. Atalanta gave me everything. I am very proud to be back here and to be part of this project."