Former Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez brilliantly beats the club to announce Ronald Araujo transfer

According to the Liverpool Echo, Liverpool have secured Araujo on a season-long loan from Barcelona, with an option to buy the centre-half next summer for around £47 million.

While the Anfield club have yet to formally unveil their new defender, Nunez took matters into his own hands on Friday. The former Liverpool forward, who departed for Al-Hilal last summer, used X to share a photograph alongside his fellow Uruguayan. Nunez expressed his deep affection for his old team while effectively breaking the major transfer news to the football world, delighting supporters who quickly noted his hilarious timing in beating the official media channels.