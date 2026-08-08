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FBL-TUR-SUPERLIG-TRABZONSPORAFP
Ahmad Salah

Translated by

Salah the key: awaited date to settle the transfer of Al-Hilal's star to Trabzon

Transfers
Al Hilal vs Al-Faisaly
Al Hilal
Al-Faisaly
Saudi Pro League
Trabzonspor
M. Salah
D. Nunez
Saudi Arabia
Türkiye
Egypt
Uruguay

A meeting expected within days

Trabzonspor are chasing another blockbuster signing after landing Egyptian star Mohamed Salah.

Al-Hilal striker Darwin Nunez sits high on their list, and the Turkish club want him even on loan to bolster their attack.

According to Hasan Tuncel, the journalist who specialises in Trabzonspor news, speaking on the "HT Spor" channel, the club have tabled an offer to Al-Hilal worth 8 million euros per year to land Nunez. The Uruguayan currently earns around 20 million euros with the Saudi side.

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That offer, per the source, includes a pledge from Trabzonspor to cover 40% of Nunez's salary. The player himself wants out of Al-Hilal, hunting a fresh chance to rediscover his form and revive his career.

Saudi Pro League
Al Hilal crest
Al Hilal
HIL
Al-Faisaly crest
Al-Faisaly
AFS

Tuncel explained that the offer now sits with the player and his club. Al-Hilal want to push the fee higher, which has pushed the Turkish side to ramp up their efforts and seal the deal quickly, targeting Nunez's arrival in Trabzon during the coming week.

Mohamed Salah's opinion on the Nunez deal

Trabzonspor's management even sounded out Mohamed Salah on the move, and the Egyptian gave the signing his blessing.

There was more from Tuncel, who revealed that vice-president Ibrahim Sahinkaya has set up a meeting with Al-Hilal officials this week. He is flying to Saudi Arabia to thrash out the final financial details and try to convince the club to release their Uruguayan striker.

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Nunez, 27, played 24 matches for Al-Hilal last season, scoring 9 goals and providing 5 assists.

Read also: Astonishing gains and legal action: Salah's deal tips the scales in 72 hours

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