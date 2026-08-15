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Former Arsenal striker Alan Smith predicts two-horse Premier League title race
Two contenders lead pack
Following Arsenal's triumph in ending a 22-year Premier League title drought last season, former Gunners striker Smith believes the upcoming race will boil down to just two genuine contenders. The north London outfit look formidable after reinforcing with Christos Tzolis, Illan Meslier, and Bruno Guimaraes, while key rivals Manchester City, Liverpool, and Chelsea all navigate managerial transitions. It leaves Smith convinced that the battle for the crown remains an exclusive duel between Arteta's side and their Manchester rivals.
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Sky Blues pose threat
Speaking to MetroviaBestBettingSites.co.uk, the former Arsenal marksman argued that the wave of dugout changes elsewhere will not be enough to disrupt the top two's dominance.
Assessing the primary threat to the Gunners, Smith said: "I think Man City are the key challenger [to Arsenal]. Obviously, they have a new manager, so that puts a little question mark in there about how Maresca can settle with his players, but I still see them being the only challenger."
He elaborated on the chasing pack: "There's a whole host of others just below that, but I'd say it's [between Arsenal and] City at the moment."
Predicted standings foresee battle
The departures of established figures such as John Stones, Bernardo Silva, and Nathan Ake, coupled with Rodri's potential switch to Barcelona, could hand the reigning champions a decisive edge.
Laying out his top-flight predictions, Smith explained: "I've got to go for Arsenal winning it again; let's hope. Then City. Manchester United, they finished third last year, and I think they're going to be better off this year.
"[Michael] Carrick is getting his feet under the table, so maybe Man United third, Liverpool fourth, and Chelsea perhaps having a much better season than they did last time under [Xabi] Alonso. They have made some good signings, so I'd see that as the top five, then that sixth spot I'd say Aston Villa are favourites."
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Cardiff curtain raiser looms
Arsenal and City will lock horns this weekend in the Community Shield showdown at Cardiff's Principality Stadium. The curtain-raiser offers an immediate gauge of tactical sharpness and match readiness before domestic league duties begin. Arteta's charges host newly-promoted Coventry City next Friday, while Enzo Maresca's side prepare for a stern opening test against Bournemouth two days later.
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