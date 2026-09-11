‘He’ll adapt quicker than Florian Wirtz’ - Bradley Barcola ‘tailor-made’ for the Premier League after £123m transfer to Liverpool

Liverpool believed that Isak and Wirtz would deliver on that front, but both have struggled to meet lofty expectations. Will Barcola fare any better with a nine-figure price tag hanging around his neck?

When that question was put to Pennant, with Barcola needing to learn quickly following his arrival in English football, the ex-Reds wideman - who was speaking in association with NetBet Sport - told GOAL: “I think everyone who comes to the Prem has to adapt differently to their style.

“All the football in the European leagues are nowhere as competitive as they are in the Premier League. But if you look at Barcola's game, it kind of tailors towards the Premier League. He's quick, he's strong for his size and physique and if you've got those attributes in the Premier League, you go a long way.

“I was quick and I wasn't the strongest but it worked out. I played in the Premier League my whole life.

“I think he'll adapt quicker than Florian Wirtz because the position that Wirtz is in, he's up against the big boys in that middle of the field. That's where the hard work gets put in. On the wings, it's a little bit different. It's not as brutal as it is in the middle. The games that he's played in, Barcola, the little snippets, I thought he's done really well.”