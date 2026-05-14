Ex-Chelsea star among two candidates for Bayer Leverkusen coach with Bundesliga side set to sack Erik ten Hag's successor

Hjulmand is facing the sack at Bayer Leverkusen after less than a full season in charge. The 54-year-old was appointed following the sudden departure of Erik ten Hag just two matchdays into the current campaign, but he has struggled to replicate the success that saw the Werkself crowned Bundesliga champions in 2024.

Internal doubts regarding Hjulmand's suitability for the role have persisted for several months. Those concerns have now reached a climax following a damaging 3-1 defeat to Stuttgart, a result that has all but eliminated Leverkusen from the race for Champions League qualification. Despite a contract running until 2027, the club hierarchy is reportedly ready to pull the trigger.