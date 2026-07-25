Ferran Torres to PSG? Barcelona set D-Day for World Cup hero as Luis Enrique eyes cut-price transfer raid

Even before his heroics for La Roja on the global stage, Torres was a primary target for PSG. The French champions are reportedly willing to offer €35 million (£30m/$40m) to secure his services this summer, as per Foot01. Reports in Spain suggest the forward may have already reached an agreement in principle with Luis Enrique's side. The prospect of Torres reuniting with the former Spain boss in Paris is highly appealing to the Ligue 1 outfit.

Joan Laporta and the Barcelona hierarchy are well aware of this threat. The relationship between the two clubs remains strained, and losing a key player to PSG would be a bitter blow for the Blaugrana.